Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

LMT stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

