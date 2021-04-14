Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

VLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,434. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.