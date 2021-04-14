Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 84,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,194. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.