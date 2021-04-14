Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 447,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

