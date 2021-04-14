Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.32. 59,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,603. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

