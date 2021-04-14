Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,987 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 11.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,143,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. 134,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $69.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

