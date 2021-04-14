Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 1,031 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,062,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

