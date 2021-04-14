Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

