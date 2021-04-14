Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,256.65. 23,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,273.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,085.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,837.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

