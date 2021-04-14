NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.22.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $13.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $613.79. The company had a trading volume of 334,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.75. The stock has a market cap of $380.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $628.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

