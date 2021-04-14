Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 959,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,500,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 161,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 565,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 99,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

