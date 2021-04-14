Alstom (ALO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alstom (EPA: ALO) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2021 – Alstom was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/9/2021 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Alstom was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:ALO traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €44.48 ($52.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,262,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom SA has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.37.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

