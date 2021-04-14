Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.1% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

