Short Interest in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Increases By 620.7%

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 620.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE MEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

