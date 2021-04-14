Short Interest in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Increases By 620.7%

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 620.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE MEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.57.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.
