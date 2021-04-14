Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Expands By 562.8%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 562.8% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of SMLP stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,716. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $135.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. Equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.