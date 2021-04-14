SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $$2.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

