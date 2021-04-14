Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT at $7.04

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS PEYUF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. 42,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

