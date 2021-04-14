PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $22.49

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.49 or 0.00036410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $622.19 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00060539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00018825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00088502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00631829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 152,464,721 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.