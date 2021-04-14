Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0031

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $601,886.47 and $76,703.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

