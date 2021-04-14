Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 472,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,618,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

