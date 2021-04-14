NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 173.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 181 ($2.36).

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LON:NWG traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 197.35 ($2.58). 8,681,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667,938. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 201 ($2.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.68. The company has a market cap of £22.45 billion and a PE ratio of -31.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

