Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 9,101 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $99,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $225.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

