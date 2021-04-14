Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 127,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

