AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AvalonBay have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The residential REIT has high-quality assets in some of the United States’ premium markets and is likely to benefit from a rebound in demand. It is banking on technology and scale to drive innovation and margin expansion. Earlier, it had announced that its total residential rental revenues for established communities for the two-month period ended Feb 28 fell 9.1%, year on year, in line with its expectation. AvalonBay has significant exposure to challenged urban residential assets. Amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for its units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities will likely remain affected in its markets, impacting rental rates and leading to high-concession activity.”

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

AVB stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.