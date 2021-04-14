Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,269.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,264.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,097.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,844.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

