Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

Velocys plc (LON:VLS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.41 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.42 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.08 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,165,491 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Velocys alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of £64.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.