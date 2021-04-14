Chronos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.16. 12,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

