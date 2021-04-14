BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,035. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

