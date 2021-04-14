Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.18. 1,012,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,518. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.67. The firm has a market cap of C$12.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7903828 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.