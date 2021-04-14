Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Expands By 789.7%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 789.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:IAALF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 79,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
