Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Expands By 789.7%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 789.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IAALF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 79,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

