COVIR.IO (CVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.28 or 0.00123911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00724405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,227.47 or 0.99771958 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.83 or 0.00873543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

