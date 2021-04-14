Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $59.00

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.12. 14,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,371. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,165.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $72,708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nkarta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $10,014,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

