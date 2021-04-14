Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) PT at $10.25

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 27,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,727. ZIX has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $428.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

