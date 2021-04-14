Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.15. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.67. 20,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,128 shares of company stock valued at $17,439,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

