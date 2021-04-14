Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.57. The stock had a trading volume of 73,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.36. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $229.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

