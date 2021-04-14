BFT Financial Group LLC Has $651,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.03. 32,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

