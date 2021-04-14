Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Norway Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

