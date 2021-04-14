NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.22.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.44. The stock had a trading volume of 264,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $386.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $628.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.