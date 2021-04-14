Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 99,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

