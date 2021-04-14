Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $6,078,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,776.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,446,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.17. 165,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $241.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

