Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.6% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.24. 178,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.07. The company has a market cap of $241.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

