Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 129,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

