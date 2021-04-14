Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Invests $546,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.