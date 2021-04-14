Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $937,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

ABT traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.70. 58,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,287. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.