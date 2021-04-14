Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 73,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

