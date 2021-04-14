Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.