Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives C$74.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday.

Shares of KL stock traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.14. 542,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,202. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

