Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 5,566,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.