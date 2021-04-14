SIBCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,101.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $22,101.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,393.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.57 or 0.03767339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $809.83 or 0.01297941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00525544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00503146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.98 or 0.00358972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00033703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003438 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,101,145 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

