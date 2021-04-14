Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMFKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

SMFKY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 76,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.3564 per share. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

